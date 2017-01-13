City of Topeka preparing for ice storm

The City of Topeka is preparing for a potentially dangerous ice storm set to hit the city and much of Kansas this weekend.

Topeka Director of Media Relations Aly Van Dyke said city crews will hold off on treating roads until they begin icing over, as the first round of rain showers would ultimately wash it away from city streets.

“Rain will cause some problems for us,” she said. “We anticipate this event starting with rain, which makes putting down any pre-treatment chemicals an effort in futility.”

She adds that pre-treatment is still on the ground from a previous winter event, and temperatures will allow treatment solutions to properly activate once applied.

Van Dyke said 14 trucks will begin de-icing city streets in priority order once the brunt of the storm hits, but she urges motorists to use caution.

“Avoid driving if possible and if you have to drive make sure you’re doing it safely.”

Van Dyke remarked that while the city does not currently anticipate any power outages, crews are prepared to handle any downed tree limbs.

An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. Friday and expires at late Sunday night for Shawnee County.