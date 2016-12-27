Coffey County sheriff’s deputy arrested by KBI on child sex charges

Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have arrested Matthew G. Vander Linden, who worked as a deputy of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old Vander Linden was arrested Tuesday afternoon for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. The arrest took place without incident at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began December 20 and was initiated at the request of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office. Vander Linden has been with the Sheriff’s Office since March of 2014. His employment at the Sheriff’s office was terminated Tuesday.

The KBI has released a statement indicating that they are continuing their investigation into the case.