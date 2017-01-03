Cold Weather All Week, Light Snow Possible Wednesday Night

Temperatures this afternoon will actually be a couple of degrees colder than they were early this morning, and with the afternoon high hovering around freezing, bridges and overpasses could be slick today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Gradually clearing, breezy and cold, with a high at 32.
Tonight: A few clouds and cold, with a low at 12.
Tomorrow: Sunny and colder, with a high at 25.
Tomorrow night: Light snow, with most places seeing less than an inch of accumulation, with a low at 12.
Thursday: Clearing, with a high at 21.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 11, and a north wind from 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 25 and a northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low at 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 23. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.