Cold Weather All Week, Light Snow Possible Wednesday Night

by on January 3, 2017 at 5:51 AM (1 hour ago)

Temperatures this afternoon will actually be a couple of degrees colder than they were early this morning, and with the afternoon high hovering around freezing, bridges and overpasses could be slick today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Gradually clearing, breezy and cold, with a high at 32.

Tonight:  A few clouds and cold, with a low at 12.

Tomorrow:  Sunny and colder, with a high at 25.

Tomorrow night:  Light snow, with most places seeing less than an inch of accumulation, with a low at 12. 

Thursday:  Clearing, with a high at 21.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, with a low at 11, and a north wind from 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday:  Partly sunny, with a high at 25 and a northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night:  A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low at 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday:  A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 23. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

