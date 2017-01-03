Cold Weather All Week, Light Snow Possible Wednesday Night

Temperatures this afternoon will actually be a couple of degrees colder than they were early this morning, and with the afternoon high hovering around freezing, bridges and overpasses could be slick today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Gradually clearing, breezy and cold, with a high at 32.

Tonight: A few clouds and cold, with a low at 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny and colder, with a high at 25.

Tomorrow night: Light snow, with most places seeing less than an inch of accumulation, with a low at 12.

Thursday: Clearing, with a high at 21.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 11, and a north wind from 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 25 and a northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low at 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 23. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.