Company to bring distribution plant, 315 jobs to Kansas

by on February 4, 2017 at 5:00 PM

A Wisconsin-based hardware and home improvement company plans to consolidate two distribution plants into a single facility in Edgerton.

The Kansas Commerce Department says the move by Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement will bring 315 jobs to Kansas.

The department said Friday that Spectrum will consolidate existing distribution centers in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mira Loma, California, into one distribution building in Edgerton.

Spectrum says it will begin transitioning operations immediately and plans to start receiving inventory in Edgerton in March and will start shipping out of Edgerton in April.

