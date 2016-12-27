Conservative losses, factory shooting among Kansas’ top news

Conservatives’ election losses have been named the state’s top story of 2016 by Associated Press reporters and editors.

The gains for moderates followed mounting discontent over budget shortfalls, education funding and sales and cigarette tax increases.

A gunman killing three people and wounding 14 others in February at a Hesston lawnmower factory was the second-biggest story of the year.

Coming in third was three members of an anti-Muslim militia group being charged in October with plotting to bomb an apartment complex where 120 Somali

immigrants live and worship.

That story was followed by the 10-year-old son of a Kansas state lawmaker dying in August on a water slide billed as the world’s largest.

Rounding out the top five was Kansas’ worsening budget situation.