Continuous Learning Curve For Appreciative Lifetime Diverse Horseman

From the days of handling the lines of his father’s work team, horses have been close to his heart and soul.

“My initial interest in horses was directly influenced by how dad understood and handled horses,” credited John Teagarden of LaCygne.

That foundation developed Teagarden to be a livestock leader, highlighted by diverse involvement with horse activities and as a horse breeder

“I’m a farmer, enjoy farming, but I really like to work with horses, all phases of the business,” admitted Teagarden, who continues operating the Linn County farm where he was raised.

Enjoying reflecting his experiences, Teagarden is most emphatic in acknowledging mentors. “I’ve had a great life, and blessed to have good friends for guidance and inspiration,” the cowboy recognized.

“With my brothers, George and Richard, we had an Indian pony, a spotted mare called Fly that would hold her left foot up for us to mount. She was great to learn on,” Teagarden remembered.

A grey Thoroughbred-influenced mare, Gracie, mated to the registered Quarter Horse, Johnny Que, produced a star-faced black filly in the 1950’s. “Star was one of the best horses we ever had,” Teagarden said. “George still owns the seventh generation of Star’s breeding.”

Participating in 4-H horse activities and Friday play nights at the Pleasanton, Kansas, Saddle Club, Teagarden did it all on horseback growing up. “Dad made sure we always had good safe horses,” Teagarden appreciates.

Off to K-State in 1959, Teagarden studied animal husbandry and excelled on wool, meats and livestock judging teams. “Dr. Don Good was a big influence, a great coach and teacher,” credited Teagarden

“We got to see some top horses on judging workouts including champions at the RS Bar Ranch where John Ballweg was the manager-trainer. John Ballweg was an outstanding horseman, and always willing to help me and others,” said Teagarden, 1962 high individual in collegiate horse judging at the American Royal.

“Elmore Stout of the TS Ranch at Cottonwood Falls officiated that contest and became my good friend, too,” Teagarden said.

College classmates and judging team mates became lifetime friends as Teagarden remembered many. “My professors all had a major influence. I really admired Professor Walt Smith at the horse barn,” Teagarden noted.

Enrolled in Ag journalism and photography classes, Teagarden developed fondness for media coverage. “I put that to use promoting the K-State Rodeo,” said Teagarden, who also competed in bareback bronc riding for a couple of years.

Upon 1963 KSU graduation, Teagarden was demanded for his livestock evaluation abilities. “I judged five county fairs that summer, all species. The Overbrook fair had 129 sheep, I’ll never forget that. They paid $10 a day, and mileage,” he grinned.

While studying for a master’s degree in animal breeding, and working at the KSU beef barn in 1965, Teagarden was called by Professor R.B. Warren at the University of Nebraska to judge the Nebraska District 4-H Horse Shows.

“That was eight shows, with 2,168 entries. I learned so much, especially from R.B. Warren. He was such a great horseman, cowboy and judge,” said Teagarden.

At a Lawrence, Kansas, horse show. Candy Case on a bay gelding was pinned first in a horsemanship class by Teagarden. Later, that cowgirl flashed a smile his direction as a KSU student. In 1969, they married, and the couple returned to Teagarden’s family farm.

With mutual horse interests, the Teagardens acquired a Quarter Horse colt they trained and sent to the racetrack. “Matt Band won five races, was Top-Double-A rated, and won the Marble Downs Derby at Carthage, Missouri,” Teagarden said.

Back at the farm, two days later, Matt Band was saddled to gather cows. “I had a new born calf in the saddle with me, and Matt Band headed the mother on his own,” reflected Teagarden, crediting the all-around athlete for also producing a top mare line, before being gelded.

Always eager to expand horse knowledge, Teagarden said, “Monte Foreman was the forefather of modern reining horse techniques. We had the opportunity to ride in one of his early clinics in 1969 and become friends with his assistant Sam Smith.”

With 150 registered Simmental cows, all artificially inseminated by Teagarden personally, the diversified farm had a 200-sow farrow-to-finish operation and 750 acres cropland.

Downsized operations with dispersal of cattle and hogs, Teagarden worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for several years, and Candy has been a Certified Public Accountant.

Today, they personally farm about 500 acres, with Teagarden still combining soybeans in mid-November

Teagarden continued judging livestock and horse shows, a dozen or so annually, throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

After 48 years, Teagarden completed his officiating career at the Chase County Fair in Cottonwood Falls on July 24, 2011. “I judged there every other year for a long time, and still have that last check,” he smiled.

“Our daughters Dana, Amy and Leigh exhibited all livestock in 4-H, and participated in horse shows, including the state fair,” Teagarden said.

Mares acquired from Francis Bliss at Howard were two-year-old state fair pleasure futurity projects for Dana and Amy. “Those Te N Te cross Leo-bred mares were retained and continue as foundation for our barrel horse breeding program, along with a Bar Y Sandy mare from C.A. Cofer, Wichita” Teagarden said.

Serving on the Linn County Fair Board since 1967, Teagarden has been most heavily involved in work and promotion of the professional rodeo. “I still enjoy telling rodeo’s story,” he noted.

“The rodeo was started in 1950s and had seen considerable transition. Today, the Linn County Fair Rodeo at Mound City features great cowboys for large crowds,” said Teagarden, who works diligently in contracting outstanding entertainment.

“We’ve worked to improve the facilities. New bleachers and lights a few years were a major project,” Teagarden verified.

The Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series was initiated by Teagarden in 1984 to attract more top cowboys and increase attendance. “It’s worked well with Eureka, Coffeyville and Mound City having nine rodeo performances in 12 days in early August,” he said.

Raising five to seven foals annually, Teagarden owns a grandson of Tiger Leo who’s bred to a limited number of his own mares.

Most of the mares are mated to the best barrel racing sires in the country. “That’s possible through frozen and cooled semen,” Teagarden said.

“It’s a time consuming process, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the professional work of our veterinarian Dr. Fred Gardner. We’ve learned so much from him, and really appreciate his vast equine knowledge,” Teagarden said.

“Imprinting foals shortly after they’re born makes such a positive impact on the future of the horse, if done correctly. We were aware of imprinting from the teachings of Dr. Robert Miller, but Dr. Gardner brought it home to us. We’ve imprinted more than 80 foals in the last 17 years,” Teagarden said.

Many of the Teagarden Quarter Horse mares are daughters of Rare Jet Extremes, a triple-A, all-around performance horse that was owned by Jim Lowe of Louisburg. “We bred to Rare Jet Extremes for about 10 years, starting in 1998,” Teagarden noted.

Among the top name sires used at this time are Firewaterontherocks, Slick By Design, and Judge Cash, a 28-year-old son of Dash For Cash.

Foals are merchandized at different ages, from yearling up through started three-year-olds.

Having worked with many horses through the decades, as well as participating in many other horse activities, Teagarden doesn’t saddle up as often these days.

“I study our breeding program and enjoy keeping up on accomplishments of the horses we’ve raised,” Teagarden said. “The important thing is that our young horses end up in a good place and bring joy to their owners.

“No matter how much we know there’s still so much to learn about horses. I remember first hearing about Tom and Bill Dorrance and Ray Hunt, and their philosophy of ‘horsemanship through feel.’ It really clicked with me,” Teagarden said.

“I appreciate all of the help I’ve been given and would be remised to not credit Ernie Rodina at Betters Horses Network for sponsoring all of those clinics through the years with such knowledgeable horsemen,” Teagarden acknowledged.

Still, most credit from Teagarden goes to his wife. “This all wouldn’t have been possible without Candy sharing an interest in horses and helping in every way,” he qualified.

With professional careers, their married daughters have given the couple seven grandchildren who instinctively have horse interests, too.

No slowdown in sight for Teagarden, always looking to spring and that new colt crop. “I’m only 75, and been blessed with good health. Every year, we look to produce one better than the last,” he said.

Yet, insistently, the horseman repeated: “I’m so appreciative of all the people who’ve had an influence and shared their knowledge.”