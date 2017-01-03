WIBW News Now!

Cooking accident blamed for Manhattan house fire

January 3, 2017

Officials say a kitchen fire caused about $15,000 in damages to a Manhattan residence.

The Manhattan Fire Department was responded just before 9:30 p.m. Monday to 1501 Denison Ave. on reports of a fire that started in the basement apartment of a two-story residential structure, according to a news release.

Two people inside the home were able to escape without injury.

A team of 16 firefighters was able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking materials.

The home sustained an estimated $11,000 in structural damages with an additional $4,000 in destroyed personal contents. The owner of the home is listed as Manhattan Church of Christ Inc., of Manhattan, Kansas. 

