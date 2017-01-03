Counterfeit money turns up at NE Kansas businesses

Three days before Christmas, authorities in Pottawatomie County were called to a business in Manhattan, Kansas. The merchant reported to officers that a man had purchased a flat screen television on December 21 and used counterfeit 100-dollar bills in the transaction. On the bills were printed, “For Motion Picture Use Only”.

The Olathe and Lansing Police departments worked with Pottawatomie County Sheriff detectives and identified the man who they believe had passed off the fake currency.

The 30-year-old, Topeka man, located in the Douglas County Jail, has been identified as Michael Andrew Baum.

Pottawatomie County authorities have placed a “hold” on Baum for Theft by Deception and Making False Information. A bond of $10,000 has been set.

Sometime after the transaction had occurred it was discovered the 100 dollar bills were counterfeit. The bills passed had marked on them “For Motion Picture Use Only”. The loss in the matter was reported to be 500 dollars.

An investigation has revealed that other counterfeit bills have surfaced at other businesses near Pottawatomie County and in northeast Kansas.

Greg Riat, in a press release Tuesday evening, is urging businesses and the public to pay extra attention to bills they may accept. The words, “For Motion Picture Use Only” appear on the front and back of the bills. Riat says the bills look very similar to to real paper currency.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.