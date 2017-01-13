WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


25°F
Overcast
Feels Like 14°
Winds ENE 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast26°
22°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast31°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Ice Pellets35°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain53°
31°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear41°
25°

Country singer Tanya Tucker hospitalized after a fall

by on January 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM (6 mins ago)

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebra and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.

A statement from her publicist says Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in a hospital in Texas. The statement says Tucker is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy but will not need surgery.

The “Delta Dawn” singer rescheduled three tour dates in Kansas and Oklahoma.

But Tucker, 58, said in a statement that she’s “mad” the accident happened and will make it up to fans.

Tucker’s hits include “Soon” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”

Cropped Photo: My Boy Dodger Minnesota @Wikicommons

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.