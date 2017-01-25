Davis Clarifies; No Bill Introduced to Potentially Cut Rather Than Loan to Fix Budget Hole

As part of the House Appropriations Committee meeting Wednesday morning, vice chair Representative Erin Davis of Olathe issued a clarifying statement on her earlier request for numbers related to possible cuts in contrast with borrowing to fill in the current fiscal year’s budget hole.

“As everybody on the committee is aware, I had asked for a run of what an across the board cut would look like, so that we would not have to do the PMIB loan or delay the KPERS payment,” said Davis. “I want to be clear with the committee that this was not a bill introduction. There has been no bill introduced. It was a run for informational purposes only. I understand that there were some alerts that were sent, and I’m sure you are all being contacted by various school districts. My belief is, it’s important to be able to have a discussion with accurate facts and to be able to know what our decisions truly are. I felt like we needed to see what the numbers would look like for an across the board cut.”

The run of numbers Davis asked for suggested that the majority of any cuts available to the government at this point would have to come from individual school districts. That previous run had estimated a total $219 million cut from schools general state aid as part of those cuts. However, that has not been introduced as an alternative to any other method of correcting a nearly $350 million hole in fiscal year 2017.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s Budget Director, Shawn Sullivan has suggested returning money from the state’s long-term investment portfolio to the Pooled Money Investment Board and then borrowing against that to fill in the gap, with the loan to be repaid over seven years, beginning in 2018. That bill was introduced in the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

Sullivan further recommended that KPERS payments be frozen at their current level. The KPERS suggestion was not thought of positively by the General Government Budget Committee, but Appropriations chair Republican Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill said that those potential changes would be dealt with when the recission bill comes before the committee at a later date.