Death sentence upheld for man convicted in 2004 double homicide

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday ruled in a split decision to uphold the death sentence of a man convicted in a 2004 double homicide in Barton County.

In 2006, a jury found Sidney J. Gleason guilty in the deaths of Darren Wornkey and his girlfriend, Mikiala Martinez, according to a release.

Prosecutors argued the couple was killed to keep Martinez from telling police about an armed robbery.

Gleason was convicted for capital murder, premeditated first-degree murder of Wornkey, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

In a separate penalty-phase trial, the same jury sentenced Gleason to death.

The state’s highest court in 2014 issued a majority decision to uphold Gleason’s conviction, but ordered a new penalty hearing after ruling the jury was not properly instructed on how to decide whether to recommend the death penalty, which violated the Eighth Amendment.

The Eighth Amendment issue was brought up over a plea deal reached with Damien Thompson, who was named as an accomplice in the killings. Court records show Thompson shot and killed Martinez. He agreed to testify against Gleason in exchange for a “hard-25” life sentence.

Thompson did not testify, which led to a divided ruling by the Kansas court to vacate the death sentence.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office on Friday released a statement saying that, in October 2015, AG Derek Schmidt took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, who found that no Eighth Amendment violation occurred and overturned the Kansas court’s decision.

The case returned to the Kansas Supreme Court, who turned in a 4-3 ruling based on written briefs and research. No oral arguments were heard.

Schmidt responded to Friday’s decision by saying the “wheels of justice are turning.”

The release from Schmidt’s office states that Gleason is the fourth person in Kansas whose death sentence has been upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court since the death penalty was reinstated.

The other three are Scott Cheever, John Robinson and Gary Kleypas.