Democrat Leaders Glad to See Tax Debate Begin

In a press availability Friday morning at the Statehouse, Democrats Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley and House Minority Leader Jim Ward spoke about a tax plan proposal that is due in the Senate Tax Committee Monday, which is estimated to raise approximately $400 million. Senate Bill 147 would repeal the exemption for income derived from pass-through business entities, retroactive to Jan. 1, and would raise individual income tax rates by three-tenths of a percent starting in 2018.

“This is the Senate Republican Leadership proposal,” said Hensley. “I would be very curious to see how many votes that they could actually get on this proposal both in the Tax Committee and on the Senate floor. I think it remains to be seen whether they can get even their own caucus members to follow their lead.”

Also, this bill does nothing to address the budgetary elephant in the room, which is the impending Kansas Supreme Court decision on school finance adequacy.

“That bill hasn’t been factored into this at all,” said Ward. “That’s the biggest piece. I’m optimistic that the Republicans in the Senate have put forward this kind of revenue package.”

However, both Democratic leaders would support a third tax rate being restored in Kansas if that is what is needed to raise enough revenue to meet school obligations.

“Why did Willie Sutton rob banks? Because that’s where the money is,” said Ward. “If you look at the tax experiment, the people who have benefited, over 50 percent of the tax benefit has gone to 1 percent of the population of Kansas. We are open to any conversation, and compliment the Senate Republicans for beginning that conversation. Here’s the test. Does it fix the structural problem that we’ve been dealing with for five years, and second of all, does it provide a methodology for us to invest in public schools? Those are the two questions that all these tax bills, I think, go through.”

The bill’s hearing will start Monday and could last into Tuesday, with a vote in committee as soon as Tuesday afternoon.