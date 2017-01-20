Democrat Wants to Return Election Prosecution to Local Level

Democratic Representative John Carmichael is seeking to return prosecutions of those accused of election crimes to the local level. House Bill 2014 doesn’t change what is considered an election crime in Kansas.

“It doesn’t change what gets punished,” said Carmichael. “It does change who does the punishing and how many swats he can give.”

The statute giving prosecutorial powers to the Secretary of State’s office has not been in effect for very long.

“In 2015, after a long battle that was opposed by county and district attorneys from throughout the state, the Legislature, by a very, very narrow margin, gave the Secretary of State the power to prosecute election crimes,” said Carmichael.

The bill also increased the penalties for election crimes by one severity level on the state’s sentencing grid.

“Since that time, the Secretary has filed now, I believe, ten prosecutions,” said Carmichael. “He has obtained comparatively minimal fines on pleas of guilty in a few of those. The folks who have been charged have explained that while they didn’t have the intent to violate the election laws, they didn’t have the money to hire lawyers to fight the Secretary of State, so they pled guilty.”

Carmichael says the lack of prosecutions doesn’t justify the power given to the Secretary.

“That’s the lowest prosecutorial load I have ever heard of for a professional prosecutor,” said Carmichael.

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where Carmichael is the ranking minority member.