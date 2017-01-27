WIBW News Now!

44°F
Overcast
Feels Like 40°
Winds WNW 8 mph
Dry and Cool Through Most of Next Week

by on January 27, 2017 at 6:14 AM

The dry pattern hangs on all the way through much of next week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Clearing and cold this morning, then sunny and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 45.  Northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Tonight:  A few clouds, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.

Sunday:  Sunny, breezy, with a high at 46.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight:  Mostly clear, with a low at 25. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high at 46. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. 

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

