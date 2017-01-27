Dry and Cool Through Most of Next Week

The dry pattern hangs on all the way through much of next week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing and cold this morning, then sunny and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 45. Northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, with a high at 46.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 25. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.