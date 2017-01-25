Dry, Cool Pattern Continues

WIBW News Now!

by on January 25, 2017 at 6:08 AM

Dry weather is expected for the next seven to ten days across northeast Kansas, but temperatures won’t get to 50 until Monday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Cloudy, breezy and colder, with a high at 38.   NW winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy and cold, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high at 38.

Friday:  Breezy, with a high near 40.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy, with a high at 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy, with a low at 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 39. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday:  Sunny, with a high at 43. West northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

