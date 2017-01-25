Dry, Cool Pattern Continues

Dry weather is expected for the next seven to ten days across northeast Kansas, but temperatures won’t get to 50 until Monday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy and colder, with a high at 38. NW winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 38.

Friday: Breezy, with a high near 40.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 39. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 43. West northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.