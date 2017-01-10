WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Clear
Feels Like 52°
Winds SSW 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
18°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy31°
18°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast29°
22°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy35°
25°

Ex-teacher sentenced in Kansas sexual exploitation case

by on January 10, 2017 at 4:24 AM (1 hour ago)

rob-bulk

A former Atchison teacher was sentenced to more than five years in prison for trading sexually suggestive text messages with a 14-year-old boy.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 39-year-old Robert Bulk, who taught at Atchison Middle School, was sentenced Monday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Atchison police arrested Bulk in July after the victim’s family alerted them to text messages the child exchanged with Bulk during June. The crime did not involve any physical contact.

Bulk said in a letter to the court that he was addicted to pornography. He apologized to the boy and several others.

He worked for the Atchison district for more than a decade before resigning after his arrest.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.