Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

January 11, 2017

Caleb Schwab

The family of a Kansas lawmaker’s 10-year-old son killed last summer on what was billed as the world’s tallest water slide has
reached a settlement with the park’s owner.

Terms of the deal filed Wednesday in Kansas’ Johnson County District Court  involving Caleb Schwab’s family were not immediately released.

A spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, Winter Prosapio, confirmed the settlement, which was first reported by The Kansas City Star. She declined to elaborate, other than to say the park’s owners plan to follow through on demolishing the slide as announced in November.

An attorney for two women injured with Schwab during the ill-fated ride last Aug. 7 says Wednesday’s action does not resolve any potential liabilities against the park by his clients.

No charges have been filed.

