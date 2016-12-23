WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds East 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Fog48°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Thunderstorm63°
36°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear43°
25°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear48°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear52°
30°

Fatal semi rollover crash shuts down Highway 24 in north Topeka

by on December 23, 2016 at 10:03 AM

fatal crash

Updated @ 10 a.m.

A fatal crash in north Topeka has forced authorities to shut down the eastbound lane of Highway 24 Friday morning.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the US-24/Highway 75 interchange. Law enforcement has shut down US-24 just east of Menoken Road.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the semi driver was headed northbound on US-75 and crossed over the median and southbound lanes before overturning. The semi landed on the west side of the highway.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A KDOT spokesperson says eastbound US-24 will be completely closed from Menoken Rd to US-75 until early Friday afternoon. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle