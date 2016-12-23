Fatal semi rollover crash shuts down Highway 24 in north Topeka

Updated @ 10 a.m.

A fatal crash in north Topeka has forced authorities to shut down the eastbound lane of Highway 24 Friday morning.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the US-24/Highway 75 interchange. Law enforcement has shut down US-24 just east of Menoken Road.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the semi driver was headed northbound on US-75 and crossed over the median and southbound lanes before overturning. The semi landed on the west side of the highway.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A KDOT spokesperson says eastbound US-24 will be completely closed from Menoken Rd to US-75 until early Friday afternoon.