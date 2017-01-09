WIBW News Now!

Firefighters rescue dog from SE Topeka house fire

by on January 9, 2017 at 5:14 AM (16 mins ago)

Authorities say a cooking accident was to blame for a fire Sunday afternoon that caused significant damage to a southeast Topeka home.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to the fire in the 800 block of SE Brookside Drive around 4 p.m., according to a news release.

A child inside the home saw the flames and was able to escape uninjured before calling 911. 

Crews arrived to the single-story wood frame house and attacked the blaze before it spread to neighboring homes. During a search of the home, firefighters found and rescued the family’s dog.

No injuries were reported. 

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in structural damage and lost contents.

