Firefighters rescue two dogs from SW Topeka house fire

by on January 16, 2017 at 5:06 AM (44 mins ago)

house-fire

Two dogs were rescued from a fire Sunday night that caused extensive damage to a southwest Topeka home.

The Topeka Fire Department was responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a car fire inside an attached garage in the 3600 block of SW 15th Street, according to a news release. When fire crews arrived, the two-story wood framed house was engulfed in flames.

Initial reports indicated that one or more people were trapped inside the home. Firefighters searched the house and determined that everyone was able to escape the blaze. Two dogs were rescued during the search.

Authorities say one child was transported from the scene and treated for injuries not related to the fire.

Investigators have yet to determine exactly what caused the fire. Preliminary reports indicate it was likely started by an electrical malfunction of a vehicle parked inside the garage.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damages and contents loss.

 

