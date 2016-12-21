First Half Run Powers K-State Over Gardner-Webb,

A 19-1 run over the final 6:08 of the first half proved to be the difference in the game for K-State as the Wildcats cruised to a 67-54 over Gardner-Webb in front of 11,602 fans in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The win was K-State’s sixth straight and moved its record to 11-1, marking the Wildcats’ best start to a season since an 11-1 record to begin the 2011-12 season and also marking their longest winning streak since winning 10-straight games from Nov. 24, 2013 to Jan. 7, 2014. K-State’s 8-0 start at home marks the second straight season of going unbeaten in non-conference home games.

Down 23-22, K-State turned up the defensive intensity in the closing minutes of the first half, holding Gardner-Webb scoreless for the final 7:02 of play. The Wildcats were 5-of-6 from the field during that span and were 8-of-10 from the free throw line to build a 41-24 lead at the break.

Offensively, the Wildcats connected on a season-low 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the field for the game, while knocking down 73.9 percent (17-of-23) from the charity stripe. The sub-50 percent outing marked the first time this season that K-State has failed to shoot 50 percent from the field in at least one half of play in a game.

On the defensive end, K-State padded its stout numbers, holding Gardner-Webb to 24 points below its season scoring average and just 37.7 percent shooting (20-of-53). The 54 points allowed marked the sixth time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to 55 points or fewer, while it was the ninth time in 12 games that K-State has limited an opponent to 40 percent or less shooting from the field.

Two Wildcats scored in double figures as sophomore guard Kamau Stokes had a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added 4 assists, while senior forward D.J. Johnson finished with 16 points on an 8-of-8 shooting and pulled down 7 rebounds. Johnson’s perfect night from the field marked the 10th time in K-State history that a player has shot 8-of-8 or better from the field, while he was the first Wildcat to accomplish the feat since Luis Colon was 9-of-9 against Southern Miss on Dec. 11, 2008.

Gardner-Webb was paced by Jamaal Robateau’s 17 points that included five 3-pointers.

