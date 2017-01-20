Fog and Drizzle Remain for Friday

Fog and drizzle remain today and could return in Central Kansas tomorrow. Otherwise, it should be a relatively warm weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and dense fog will stick around for awhile today, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with sunshine possible in the late afternoon and a high at 57.

Tomorrow night: A cold front moves through, but we stay dry, with a low at 32.

Sunday: Cooler, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain or drizzle between 11am and 3pm. Widespread fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 55.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 51.