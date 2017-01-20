WIBW News Now!

Fog and Drizzle Remain for Friday

by on January 20, 2017 at 9:25 AM

Fog and drizzle remain today and could return in Central Kansas tomorrow. Otherwise, it should be a relatively warm weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Low clouds and dense fog will stick around for awhile today, with a high at 52.

Tonight:  Cloudy and cool, with a low at 38.   

Tomorrow:  Partly cloudy, with sunshine possible in the late afternoon and a high at 57.

Tomorrow night:  A cold front moves through, but we stay dry, with a low at 32.

Sunday:  Cooler, with a high at 48. 

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  A slight chance of rain or drizzle between 11am and 3pm. Widespread fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 52.

Tonight:  Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow:  Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 55.

Tomorrow night:  Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 51.

