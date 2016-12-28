Former Topeka Mayor Charles “Chuck” Wright dies at 97

Former Topeka Mayor Charles “Chuck” Wesley Wright, Jr., died Tuesday at the age of 97.

Wright served two terms as Mayor of Topeka. He held that position on June 8, 1966, when Topeka was hit by an F5 tornado that leveled parts of the city and caused nearly $100 million in damages.

Wright was born August 17, 1919 in Topeka, according to his obituary. His parents, Charles W. and Mary Kanode Wright preceded him in death, as did a sister, Mary Eloise Magnuson. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Hupe, of Perry, Kansas.

Wright graduated from Topeka High School, Class of 1937, and Kansas University, 1941, with a BFA degree. He served as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy during World War II, before transferring to the Marine Corps to enroll in the USMC Officer’s Candidate School in Quantico, VA. He reached the rank of Second Lieutenant Wright and was re-assigned to Peleliu Island in the South Pacific. After World War II, Wright served in the USMC Reserve, retiring as a Captain.

On September 2, 1944, Wright married Alice Clare Brownfield. They were married for 63 years, until her death in 2008. Chuck and Alice Clare had three children, Charles Wright III, who died in 2013, Douglas Wright, of Topeka and Catherine Howard, of Lecompton. He had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Wright entered politics in 1961 when he was elected as Topeka’s Street Commissioner. He held that office for two terms. He served as Topeka’s Mayor from 1965 – 1969.

According to his obituary, Wright was credited for coordinating the recovery and redevelopment efforts following the 1966 tornado. Those efforts included gaining the support of city and county commissions, then-Kansas Gov. Bill Avery, state lawmakers and President Lyndon Johnson.

Following the tornado, Wright started the Topeka Better Business Bureau.

After his second term as Mayor, Wright relocated his family to a 70-acre plot of land near Lecompton where he and his wife operated Edgewood Christmas Tree Farm. The couple also published the globally-circulated Christmas Trees Magazine. During this time, Wright co-founded the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association and served as an officer and board member.

He later served as an elected trustee for Lecompton Township in Douglas County, where he worked to garner funding for the Lecompton Historical Society.

Wright was involved in numerous local and national organizations. He was a decorated Scoutmaster of Troop 45 at Seabrook Congregational Church and served on the Jayhawk Area Council and Boy Scouts of America Advisory Board.

As a 60-year Legion of Honor member of the Downtown Topeka Kiwanis Club, Wright earned the Kiwanis Tablet of Honor, and was awarded the George F. Hixson Fellowship. Earlier this year, the Kiwanas Club gave Wright the Walter Zeller Fellowship.

Wright was a member of the Kaw Valley Chapter Military Officers Association of America, the General Walt Detachment Marine Corps League, V. F. W., the American Legion and the Washburn University Board of Regents. Other groups with which he was involved include the Orient Lodge 51, Scottish Rite, the Arab Shrine, the Shawnee County Historical Society, and the Topeka High School Historical Society.

He was inducted into the Topeka High School Hall of Fame in 2001.

Donations in Wright’s memory may be made to the Washburn University Chuck & Alice Clare Wright Athletic Scholarship Fund or to the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.