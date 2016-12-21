Four Chiefs Make the Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced on Tuesday that four members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl. The below players have earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster:

Eric Berry (Safety) – 5th Nomination

Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 2nd Nomination

Marcus Peters (Cornerback) – 2nd Nomination

Tyreek Hill (Returner) – 1st Nomination

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and televised live on ESPN. This year’s game will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, “unconferenced” format. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.

Additional Information on Players Selected

Berry (6-0, 212) has started all 14 games for the Chiefs this season, recording 73 tackles (58 solo), including two tackles for loss. He has three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. In Week 13 against Atlanta, Berry scored two points for the Chiefs on an intercepted two-point attempt by the Falcons. He’s played in 84 games with the Chiefs (82 starts) in seven NFL seasons, tallying 457 tackles (366 solo), 28 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has 13 career interceptions, five touchdown returns, 54 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

This marks Berry’s fifth Pro Bowl selection in seven years after being recognized with the honor following the 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons – earning the honor every year that he didn’t finish the season on either injured reserve or the non-football illness list. The Fairburn, Georgia, native originally joined the Chiefs as Kansas City’s first pick (fifth overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Kelce (6-5, 260) has started at tight end in all 14 games this season, tallying 73 catches for 957 yards (13.1 avg.) with three touchdowns. In Weeks 11-14, Kelce recorded four consecutive 100+ yard receiving days, including a career-high 140 yards against Atlanta in Week 13. His career numbers include 212 receptions for 2,694 yards (12.7 avg.) with 13 touchdowns. Kelce has recorded a catch in 46 consecutive games, tying for the fifth-best streak in franchise history.

This marks Kelce’s second consecutive selection into the NFL’s all-star game. A native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce was selected by Kansas City in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Peters (6-0, 197) has started 13 games for the Chiefs in 2016, recording 41 tackles (32 solo), five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. His five interceptions currently rank second in the NFL. He has played in 29 career games (29 starts) with the club in two NFL seasons, tallying 101 tackles (85 solo), 13 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 43 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Oakland, California, native, played collegiately at Washington. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (18th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. This is Peters’ second-straight Pro Bowl invitation after being invited after his rookie season in 2015. Peters was the first rookie to earn Pro Bowl honors since safety Eric Berry did so following the 2010 season.

Hill (5-10, 185) has played in all 14 games (one start) this season, recording 34 punt returns for an NFL-high 476 yards (14.0 avg.) with one touchdown. He has 13 kickoff returns for 367 yards (28.2 avg.) with one touchdown. Offensively, Hill has added 56 catches for 547 yards (9.8 avg.) with six touchdowns and 15 rushes for 157 yards (10.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He is the second Chiefs rookie in the last two years to qualify for the NFL’s all-star game (Peters in 2015). Hill won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his Week 12 performance at Denver and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his effort in Week 14 against Oakland.

The Pearson, Georgia, native, played collegiately at West Alabama. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (165th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.