Four Ichabods Reach Double Figures in Win Over Lopers

Fueled by four double-figure scorers the Washburn women’s basketball team improved were victorious on Thursday evening at Schendel Court at Lee Arena with a 69-58 final over MIAA foe Nebraska-Kearney. With the result the Ichabods improved to 14-7 overall and are now sixth in the league standings with a 7-5 mark with seven left in the regular season.



Jharian Bowen the way with a game-high 16 points while fellow seniors Erika Lane and Erin Dohanlek followed with 15 and 14 respectively. Freshman Regan Phelan finished with 12. Alyxis Bowens paced the team with a seven rebounds while recording his second six-block game of the season. Dohnalek chipped in six boards. Phelan dished out a game-best five assists, while Lane tallied five rebounds and three assists.



During the opening period Washburn led by as much as five (9-4) thanks to eight unanswered points. The advantage however lasted until the 1:26 mark when a jumper from UNK’s Michaela Barry tied it 11-all. The Lopers ended up narrowly pacing Washburn for the much of first half as they took a 31-29 advantage into the break.



With a narrow margin to start the third the teams jostled for control early they played to four ties and pair of lead changes before a mid-range jumper from Dohnalek put Washburn out front 39-37 with 3:11 left in the third. Nebraska-Kearney reassumed the lead at 42-41 thanks to a 5-1 spurt. The Loper was short-lived however as Washburn reemerged with the lead 21 seconds later thanks to a layup from Bowen to make it 43-42.



The Ichabods never looked back during the fourth as they opened the final stanza with 10-4 run and widening the gap to seven (53-46). A bucket from Phelan with 3:31 remaining gave WU its first double-digit lead at 58-48. Washburn eventually led by as much 13 during the final minute before settling at 69-58.



Washburn overcame a 40-35 UNK rebound advantage with the Lopers’ bench outscoring WU 21-5. The Ichabods however were able to capitalize of Nebraska-Kearney’s mistakes as it held a 14-6 advantage in points of turnovers.



The Ichabods return to Schendel Court at Lee Arena on Saturday when they face cross-state rival Fort Hays in the ESPN/NCAA Division II Game of the Week. Tip off is slated for 5:03 p.m. and can be seen on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.