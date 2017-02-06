Four Local Teams Feature in First KBCA Rankings of February

The Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues continue to be the only city representative in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 polls, according to the latest batch of rankings released Monday for the week of February 5th.

The Lady Junior Blues rank fifth in class 6A this week, up two spots from last week after they defeated Seaman 53-41 in their lone game last week. Carly Bachelor’s 26 points and 20 rebounds led the Lady Junior Blues in the winning effort. Washburn Rural is 10-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in Centennial League play. They visit #3 Manhattan on Tuesday in a battle that will break a current first place tie atop the Centennial League standings.

In the boys basketball rankings, three city teams are ranked this week after Washburn Rural fell out of the 6A top 10 with their 56-49 loss to Seaman on Friday.

The Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds have reached their highest ranking of the season, coming in at number three in the 5A poll. The Thunderbirds closed out Topeka High on a 13-0 run in a 59-50 victory on Friday to improve to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the Centennial League. The aforementioned Seaman Vikings are ninth in 5A after their win over Rural. The Vikings are 10-4 overall and 4-3 in Centennial League action. Heights is up two spots from their ranking last week, while Seaman remained in the same slot as last week.

The Hayden Wildcats dropped a spot in the 4A-II poll this week, down to sixth. The Wildcats were beaten by 6A #6 Manhattan last Friday in Manhattan to drop to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the Centennial League.