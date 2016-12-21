Above Freezing Wednesday, Thursday, Early Morning Mix Possible Friday

A cold front will sweep through late today following a high temperature around 45. There will be no moisture with this system other than clouds.

Then, we focus on the first of two systems that spin our way Thursday night and then again for the holiday weekend.

The Thursday night system will pull in enough moisture and it will be cold enough for a potential wintry mix of precipitation into Friday morning.

We’re not expecting much accumulation, but the form of precipitation is uncertain.

This weekend, a storm from Baja California lifts to our north pulling in moisture and causing us to warm well above normal.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Christmas Day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds with sunshine, with a high at 45.

Tonight: Colder, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a high at 41.

Friday: Light rain/freezing drizzle or light snow into early Friday, then changing to rain, with a high at 40.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 46. South southeast winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 20. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 40. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 44. South wind, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.