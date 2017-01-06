Friday Night Armed Robbery in Topeka; Suspect Still At Large

Topeka Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

According to Lt. Andrew Beightel, police were called about 8:20 to Plato’s Closet at 1580 SW Wanamaker.

Staff told police an unknown black male wearing khaki pants and a black leather jacket along with a face mask and armed with a pistol entered the store demanding money. After the robbery the suspect fled on foot.

Topeka Police K9 units responded and tracked the suspect to an area where witnesses saw the suspect enter a silver passenger car and leave the area. No arrests have been made at this time and no reports of injuries were reported during this crime.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relating to this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.