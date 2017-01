A Friday night shooting sent two people to the hospital in Topeka.

According to Topeka Police Lt. Shane Hilton, officers were sent to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. on the report of two people arriving by private vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Those shot reported that it happened near 14th and Western.

This investigation continues and if you have any information, you can call CrimeStoppers at 234-0007.