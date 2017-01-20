WIBW News Now!

Friends pray for safe return of missing college student

by on January 20, 2017 at 1:26 PM

toni anderson missing

Friends of a missing University of Missouri-Kansas City student are praying for her safe return.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a candlelight vigil for 20-year-old Toni Anderson was held Thursday night at a church in her hometown of Wichita.

Anderson was last seen early Sunday when she was pulled over by a Missouri police officer for an improper lane change. The officer watched Anderson, who was alone in the car, drive to a nearby convenience store.

She texted a childhood friend about being pulled over and hasn’t communicated with anyone since then.

Anderson worked as a server at Chrome, a strip club in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anderson’s car was a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX. She is white, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 140 pounds.

Photo via Facebook.com/MissingCases

