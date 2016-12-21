Fundraising effort helps Topeka non-profit offset state budget cuts

A Topeka-based non-profit organization that has spent the last 45 years working with individuals with intellectual disabilities received an early Christmas gift this year.

The Wendy’s Giving Back Campaign, a yearly charity drive by Legacy Restaurant Group, owners and operators of Topeka’s five Wendy’s Restaurants, netted $6,000 for SLI, formerly known as Sheltered Living, Inc.

SLI Vice President of Development Joanne Long says the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’ve had some cuts this year, so every dollar makes a difference,” Long said. “It’s going to help our clients with the programs and services our clients need.”

SLI currently supports nearly 260 people in the Topeka community. Long says the organization owns 21 homes and 42 vehicles, which they use to house and transport those clients.

“There are some huge expenses that aren’t covered, which we take care of,” Long said. “Transportation alone is $150,000 – $200,000 that we support. The clients can’t totally support themselves. We help them with medical, housing and food needs. This all makes that possible.”

The donation was marked by a ceremonial check presentation Tuesday at west Topeka Wendy’s location. Long and other SLI staffers were joined by Kirk Williams, franchisee for Wendy’s of Topeka, and representatives from Alpha Media Topeka, which assisted in the fundraiser.

2016 marked the 9th year of the “Giving Back” campaign. Donations come from food sales made over the first two weeks of December and are given each year to a different non-profit selected by Legacy.

Williams says previous fundraisers have benefited Marian Clinic, the Topeka Rescue Mission and the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’ve tried to highlight a deserving non-profit each year. There are many of those and it’s always a touch choice,” Williams said. “All of these are groups that struggle for funding, but also help our community.”

SLI has been fighting to maintain the level of support they provide to clients as of late due to a lack of state funding for their Targeted Case Management program. Long says the state pulled four-percent of the funding it provided for families in the program. Budget cuts also resulted in the loss of $140,000 for SLI’s Independent Living program.

“That really hurts our ability to continually provide them with the services they need,” Long said.

Outside of state and federal funding, SLI relies on grants and donations from individuals and corporations to stay afloat. The non-profit also benefits from the Festival of Trees, a four-day holiday event and auction held each December at the Kansas Expocentre.

“We just hope every year that’s going to help cover the expenses that we need to care for these individuals,” Long said.

With state lawmakers tasked with filling a $350 million hole for the coming fiscal year, SLI’s governance board, which outlines the organization’s budget, has reason for concern.

“We’re always worried about budget cuts and there are always cuts. I think we’re seeing more and more as the years come forth.”