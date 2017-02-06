Gas Prices Higher Than Last Year, Still Low Relatively Speaking

Even though gas prices are a lot more expensive than this time last year here in Kansas, they are still in good shape relative to the rest of the country.

“Cuts in oil production globally are influencing these prices to stay up the way they are ,” said Jim Hanni with AAA of Kansas. “The other thing that’s going on is that a year ago, prices were dropping really rapidly.”

The difference between last year and this year on prices keeps getting wider. Gas at this point in 2016 was as low as $1.35 a gallon. The lowest point right now is still above $2 a gallon.

“Even though we see the rise in prices as a result of the threats in global oil production cut, the demand is just so low right now,” said Hanni. “It’s helping to keep gas prices fairly stable.”

Supply is still there to slow the rise of prices going forward, as well.

“Midwest gasoline stocks actually increased by nearly three and a half million barrels to a total of almost sixty million barrels last week,” said Hanni. “That’s the fifth consecutive weekly build of inventories.”

Kansas still has the thirteenth lowest gas prices in the country at an average of $2.15 a gallon.