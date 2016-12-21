Gas prices up in Kansas, but relief in sight

The price of a gallon of gasoline is trending upwards across the state, according to AAA of Kansas.

The average price at the pump in the state is $2.09 per gallon, but Jim Haney, Regional Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA of Kansas, said that’s on par with what Kansans were paying this time last year.

“That’s about what we paid for gasoline last Christmas,” Haney said. “Even though it’s gone up 25 or 35 cents per gallon since the middle of November, we still have fairly low gas prices.”

Haney said the recent is increase is due to a decision made last month by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production.

“[The cut] won’t take place until January, but the market is already built-in with some of these price increases we’ve seen,” he said.

But Haney said it’s not all bad news at the pump.

A sharp increase in the number of domestic oil rigs constructed in the U.S could offer some relief for drivers next year.

“We may see more domestic oil production, which may help keep gas prices relatively low in 2017,” Haney said.