Gas Prices Stay Above Two Dollars A Gallon, Still Lowest Since 2009

by on January 3, 2017 at 12:24 PM (35 mins ago)

gas pump handle with cash

Kansas Gas Prices continue to rise, but they’re still really good, relatively speaking.

“We’ve had thirty-three out of the last thirty-seven days of rising gas prices here in Kansas,” said Jim Hanni of AAA Kansas. “It’s the lowest that we’ve seen since 2009.”

All of the Sunflower State is on the wrong side of the two-dollar mark.

“Gas is as low as $2.04 in Waverly today and as high as $2.50 at Glen Elder,” said Hanni. “No towns in Kansas are reporting anything under two dollars a gallon right now.”

There are a few reasons that prices continue to rise.

“Obviously, the markets are reacting to the outlook for production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” said Hanni. “They have put together their deal to lower production starting this month. It still remains to be seen if that cartel of countries can successfully implement production cuts.”

If cuts do not materialize, there is a chance that prices could drop again due to oversupply prior to the changeover to summer blends in March or April.

 

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.