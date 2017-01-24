Georgia man accused of scamming Sedgwick County out of nearly $600,000

A Georgia man has been arrested on federal charges he carried out an e-mail spoofing scheme that cost Sedgwick County $566,000, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

George S. James, 48, is charged with one count of wire fraud.

An agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges that investigators followed an electronic trail that led them to James after Sedgwick County officials reported the theft of funds that were intended to pay Wichita-based construction company Cornejo & Sons, LLC, for work done on a road project.

The criminal complaint alleges that on Sept. 23, 2016, Sedgwick County received an e-mail from someone claiming to be Cornejo’s CEO. The email came with a form attached requesting payments be made electronically to a new account at a Wells Fargo Bank in Georgia.

Sedgwick County made the payment two weeks later. The county later learned that Cornejo did not receive the payment and did not send the e-mail.

James fraudulently received the payment through an account he held at a Georgia bank in the name of Rapid Repairs and Consultants.

Prosecutors say the scheme involved providing false information over the Internet to the county’s Automated Clearing House.

The fraudulent email caused the county to change the information it kept on file for the Cornejo’s bank account.

If convicted, James faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.