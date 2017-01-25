Great Bend police seek information in 30-year-old homicide

Great Bend police are seeking the public’s help in the 30-year-old death of a young mother.

Police Chief Clifton Couch issued the request Tuesday in the Jan. 8, 1987, death of 30-year-old Roberta Mae Klotz. Police say she was asphyxiated in her home while her two daughters and a young family friend slept.

The Hutchinson News reports her body was found three days after a neighbor reported her missing. All suspects were cleared in the ensuing investigation.

Couch said in a news release that investigators have followed leads since Klotz’s death but haven’t been able to make an arrest.

Dean Aikens, who was police chief at the time, said he believed the slaying was drug-related.

Couch says solving the case remains important, particularly to Klotz’s relatives and friends.