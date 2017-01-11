Gunman Reported at Topeka Tower Tuesday Night; No One Found

A man with a gun was reported to be at a downtown Topeka office building Tuesday evening shortly after the Governor’s State of the State address.

According to Topeka Police, at approximately 6:40 pm officers received a report of a suspicious person inside the Topeka Tower office building located at 534 S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka. A caller said they had been inside the building and shared a ride on the building’s elevator with a man they said was carrying a firearm.

Officers arrived and checked the safety of the building’s occupants and checked the building for any reasons for public concern. There were no additional calls or reports received by police regarding the incident. The person described as being suspicious was not located when officers checked the building. Some of the buildings occupants did request an escort from the building and officers stood by until all those who desired to exit the building had the opportunity to do so.