WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Clear
Feels Like 48°
Winds WNW 17 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy48°
24°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear39°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy47°
38°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain53°
21°

Haskell attorneys argue school isn’t subject to Title IX

by on December 29, 2016 at 12:01 PM (1 hour ago)

haskell

Attorneys for Haskell Indian Nations University argue in a court filing that the school is not subject to the federal Title IX law, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.

A former Haskell student claims in a lawsuit that school administrators treated her unfairly after she reported being raped by two football players.

In a recent court filing, Haskell’s attorneys deny the woman’s allegations and contend Title IX doesn’t apply to Haskell because it is part of the federal government, which isn’t subject to the law. Haskell is part of the federal Bureau of Indian Education.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the woman’s attorney, Dan Curry, says courts have not resolved the issue of whether institutions like Haskell are subject to Title IX.

Copyright © 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.