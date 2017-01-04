Hays, University of Kansas hospitals partnership official

The University of Kansas Hospital and Hays Medical Center are officially partners.

The partnership was announced in September but became official with the new year.

The Kansas City Star reports the agreement more closely aligns the Hays hospital with the state’s only academic/teaching hospital and allows University of Kansas medical residents to work in Hays.

The two hospitals are consolidating their financial statements. They also will have a new operations council to direct the partnership.

Hospital staff will continue to be employed by their current organizations. And the Hays Medical Center Board of Directors will remain in place.

Photo credit: facebook.com/HaysMedical