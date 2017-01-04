WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Clear
Feels Like 12°
Winds Variable 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy25°
13°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy19°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy23°
10°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear30°
10°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy36°
26°

Hays, University of Kansas hospitals partnership official

by on January 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM (44 mins ago)

hays-med

The University of Kansas Hospital and Hays Medical Center are officially partners.

The partnership was announced in September but became official with the new year.

The Kansas City Star reports the agreement more closely aligns the Hays hospital with the state’s only academic/teaching hospital and allows University of Kansas medical residents to work in Hays.

The two hospitals are consolidating their financial statements. They also will have a new operations council to direct the partnership.

Hospital staff will continue to be employed by their current organizations. And the Hays Medical Center Board of Directors will remain in place.

Photo credit: facebook.com/HaysMedical

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.