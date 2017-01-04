Hearing Set for Pompeo Confirmation

A Kansas Congressman’s route to potential U.S Senate confirmation to join the Trump administration will begin next week.

According to a release from the U.S. Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence, the hearing for Fourth District Congressman Mike Pompeo’s nomination as CIA Director will be held Wednesday, January 11th at 10 a.m.

Should Pompeo be confirmed, he will then have to resign his House seat, which would then prompt a Special Election in Kansas to fill it. That election will be scheduled by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback between forty-five and sixty days after Pompeo resigns, if he is confirmed.