Heiman and Miller Selected for All-Star Game

Washburn senior football standouts offensive lineman Michael Miller and inside linebacker Cody Heiman have been selected to take part in the 2017 College Gridiron Showcase Jan. 7-11 at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas. The duo are two of only 17 NCAA Division II players to be invited and only three were selected from the MIAA.



Heiman, who was a second team Don Hansen All-Region team pick and a first team All-MIAA selection, finished second on the team with 101 tackles including 7.0 for loss and 3.5 sacks for 14 yards adding two interceptions and a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown against Missouri Southern. He finished 11th in the MIAA in tackles this season. Heiman was a second team all-MIAA pick as a junior and finished his career with 251 tackles ranking him 13th all-time as an Ichabod.



Miller made 45 consecutive stars on the offensive line for the Ichabods and was a second team All-MIAA pick following his sophomore, junior and senior seasons and was an honorable mention all-conference pick as a redshirt freshman.



Both student athletes were equally as impressive in the classroom as Miller was a four-time MIAA Scholar Athlete selection and a five-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll pick and Heiman was a five-time MIAA Academic honor roll selection as well.



Players will come in for five days and four nights to be evaluated by professional football league scouts. The players will receive professional coaching, mentoring, life coaching and seminars that will benefit them as they move forward in their professional lives in or out of football.



The week-long event also contains a strong professional football education symposium component. Athletes attending our event are provided education through seminars relating to Financial Education, Life as a Professional Athlete, Player Expectations (on and off field), first-hand accounts from former NFL rookies, social media responsibilities, and more



Washburn NCAA Postseason All-Star Game Participants

College Gridiron Showcase

2017 Cody Heiman , LB

2017 Michael Miller , OL



Cactus Bowl Participants

2010 Steve Ivanisevic, PK

2010 Michael Wilhoite, LB

2010 Joe Hastings, WR

2009 Zach Watkins , LB

2007 Cary Williams, DB

2002 Eric Roth, P

2001 Colon McNeal, WR



Texas vs The National All-Star Game

2006 Trey Lewis, DT



Snow Bowl Participants

1999 Marc Nardella, WR

1998 Joe Busby, OL

1995 Michael Dritlein, WR