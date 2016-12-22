High-speed chase causes traffic jam on I-470 in Topeka

A high-speed chase that started west of Shawnee County Thursday morning crossed over into Topeka, causing a traffic jam on I-470.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters says troopers spotted a Mercedes Benz travelling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-70 about 20 miles west of Topeka. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, leading troopers on a chase east on I-70 toward Topeka.

Winters says the chase reached speeds of up to 130 miles-per-hour.

Around 8 a.m., the Mercedes reached the Topeka city limits and continued speeding east on I-470. The chase ended after the driver lost control and spun out near the 21st Street exit.

Winters says the woman driving the car was checked by EMS at the scene before being taken into custody. She was not injured.

The incident saw morning rush-hour traffic on eastbound I-470 backed up between Huntoon and 21st Street for several minutes.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.