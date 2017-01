An accident on Highway 75 north of Topeka hurt two people Friday night.

Just after 8:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, fire and EMS were sent to NW 66th and Highway 75.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. One vehicle was trying to cross the highway when hit by the other.

Both drivers were taken to local area hospitals. Their names and conditions have not yet been released.

Northbound traffic was detoured off the highway for a brief period while crews cleared the accident.