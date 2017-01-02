Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-2-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with an episode focused on the seven city boys basketball teams. There have already been some remarkable games and finishes in this young season, so this promises to be an exciting season in boys hoops.

Listen to all seven area boys basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.

Games this week:

1/3

Highland Park at Seaman

Topeka High at Manhattan

Topeka West at Junction City

Washburn Rural at Emporia

1/6

Topeka West vs KC Washington (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

Hayden vs Emporia

Highland Park vs Manhattan

Seaman at Junction City

Shawnee Heights vs Bonner Springs

Topeka High at Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural

Ted Schuler, Hayden

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights