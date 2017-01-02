Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-2-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with an episode focused on the seven city boys basketball teams. There have already been some remarkable games and finishes in this young season, so this promises to be an exciting season in boys hoops.
Listen to all seven area boys basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.
Games this week:
1/3
Highland Park at Seaman
Topeka High at Manhattan
Topeka West at Junction City
Washburn Rural at Emporia
1/6
Topeka West vs KC Washington (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Hayden vs Emporia
Highland Park vs Manhattan
Seaman at Junction City
Shawnee Heights vs Bonner Springs
Topeka High at Washburn Rural
Craig Cox, Seaman
Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural
Ted Schuler, Hayden
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights