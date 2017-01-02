WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-2-17

by on January 2, 2017 at 7:00 PM (1 hour ago)

Hog-Wild-Coaches-Show

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with an episode focused on the seven city boys basketball teams. There have already been some remarkable games and finishes in this young season, so this promises to be an exciting season in boys hoops.

Listen to all seven area boys basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.

Games this week:

1/3
Highland Park at Seaman
Topeka High at Manhattan
Topeka West at Junction City
Washburn Rural at Emporia

1/6
Topeka West vs KC Washington (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Hayden vs Emporia
Highland Park vs Manhattan
Seaman at Junction City
Shawnee Heights vs Bonner Springs
Topeka High at Washburn Rural

 

Craig Cox, Seaman

Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural

Ted Schuler, Hayden

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

