WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds South 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy48°
41°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy48°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
18°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast28°
20°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1/9/17

by on January 9, 2017 at 7:09 PM (2 hours ago)

Hog-Wild-Coaches-Show

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with the year’s first episode to focus on the seven city girls basketball teams.

Listen to all seven area girls basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.

Games this week:

1/10
Hayden at Topeka High
Highland Park at Emporia
Seaman at Topeka West
Shawnee Heights at Manhattan
Washburn Rural vs Junction City

1/13
Hayden vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park at Topeka High
Shawnee Heights vs Washburn Rural
Topeka West vs Manhattan

 

Laura Nichols, Topeka West

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Brit Reid, Hayden

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Steve Alexander, Seaman

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.