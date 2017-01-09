Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1/9/17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with the year’s first episode to focus on the seven city girls basketball teams.

Listen to all seven area girls basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.

Games this week:

1/10

Hayden at Topeka High

Highland Park at Emporia

Seaman at Topeka West

Shawnee Heights at Manhattan

Washburn Rural vs Junction City

1/13

Hayden vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)

Highland Park at Topeka High

Shawnee Heights vs Washburn Rural

Topeka West vs Manhattan

Laura Nichols, Topeka West

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Brit Reid, Hayden

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Steve Alexander, Seaman

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights