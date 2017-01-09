Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1/9/17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for 2017 with the year’s first episode to focus on the seven city girls basketball teams.
Listen to all seven area girls basketball coaches talk about their most recent and their upcoming games.
Games this week:
1/10
Hayden at Topeka High
Highland Park at Emporia
Seaman at Topeka West
Shawnee Heights at Manhattan
Washburn Rural vs Junction City
1/13
Hayden vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park at Topeka High
Shawnee Heights vs Washburn Rural
Topeka West vs Manhattan
Laura Nichols, Topeka West
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
Brit Reid, Hayden
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Steve Alexander, Seaman
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights