Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-6-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.
Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.
This week’s schedule:
2/7:
Hayden vs Junction City (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park @ Shawnee Heights
Seaman @ Emporia
Topeka High @ Topeka West
Washburn Rural @ Manhattan
2/10:
Washburn Rural vs Hayden (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park vs Topeka West
Seaman @ Topeka High
Shawnee Heights @ Junction City
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
Steve Alexander, Seaman
Laura Nichols, Topeka West
Eddie Lee, Topeka High assistant coach
Brit Reid, Hayden
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights