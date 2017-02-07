WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-6-17

by on February 7, 2017 at 1:22 PM (33 mins ago)

Hog-Wild-Coaches-Show

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.

This week’s schedule:

2/7:
Hayden vs Junction City (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park @ Shawnee Heights
Seaman @ Emporia
Topeka High @ Topeka West
Washburn Rural @ Manhattan

2/10:
Washburn Rural vs Hayden (on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park vs Topeka West
Seaman @ Topeka High
Shawnee Heights @ Junction City

 

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Steve Alexander, Seaman

Laura Nichols, Topeka West

Eddie Lee, Topeka High assistant coach

Brit Reid, Hayden

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

