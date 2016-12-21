Holiday Millionaire Raffle Headed Down the Stretch, Special Deal Available Friday

The Kansas Lottery is providing last-minute holiday shoppers with a great bargain this Friday.

“We are doing a Flash Sale on Friday, December 23rd,” said spokeswoman Sally Lunsford. “This will give players one final chance to get their tickets. They will be able to get a free $5 Super Kansas Cash ticket with their raffle purchase!”

Players will receive the Super Kansas Cash ticket or a $20 Instant Win cash prize if they buy on the 23rd. The sale starts at 5 a.m. and goes through 8:59 p.m. that day.

Whether you buy on Friday or not, you need to buy soon if you want to be a part of the drawing, because tickets are becoming very limited.

“Sixteen thousand left is all,” said Lunsford. “That’s out of 200,000. I wouldn’t wait too long to get your raffle ticket!”

The drawing for the state’s easiest million from a statistical standpoint is January 3rd, 2017, but the million dollars is far from the only prize.

“Besides the $1 Million prize, we’re going to have one $25,000 prize, five $5,000 prizes, five $1,000 prizes and 50 $100 winners,” said Lunsford.

For more information, go to kslottery.com.