Hornet Women Push Winning Streak to Ten Over Ichabods

A slow start doomed the Washburn women’s basketball which fell, 75-49, Saturday at White Auditorium to No. 2 Emporia State (13-1, 4-1 MIAA). With the loss, WU slipped to 10-4 on the season and 3-2 in league play.



Washburn was led by Erin Dohanlek who finished with 13 points, while fellow seniors Alyxis Bowens and Erika Lane also netted double-figures with 12 and 10 respectively. Bowens pulled down a team-best six rebounds with Lane distributed team-high four assists.



A rough opening period put the Ichabods behind early as Emporia State took control with a 15-0 run during the opening 3:42. The run was snapped with a layup from Dohanlek, but that provide little reprieve as Emporia State went on to take a 22-8 advantage into the second.



Even though pieces came together a bit for WU in the second as it saw its field-goal shooting rose from 36.4 to 50 percent, ESU remained outfront as it pushed the score to 44-24 heading into the break.



The Ichabods continued to stumble the rest of the way as they converted 9 of 26 attempts from the floor, for 34.6 percent shooting and were outscored 31-25.



Washburn is back in action on Thursday as it treks to Northeastern State in its first two road games in Oklahoma. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

