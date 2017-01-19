Hot Shooting Lions Too Much For Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods had their two-game winning streak snapped as Missouri Southern hit eight first half 3-pointers en route to 11 for the game in an 89-76 win over the Ichabods. Washburn returns to action on Saturday when it will play host to Pittsburg State at 7 p.m.

Washburn trailed at the break 44-38 as the Lions (11-7, 5-4 MIAA) hit 8 of 16 3-pointers in the opening frame and hit 45 percent overall from the field. Washburn hit 43 percent of its shots in the first half connecting on six 3-pointers in 11 attempts. Overall the teams combined for 18 3-pointers in the game.

In the second half, the Lions would increase their lead to as many as 16 with 2:07 to play as the Ichabods hit 1 of 8 3-point attempts. Washburn finished 27 of 62 from the field for a 44 percent average while the Lions hit 26 of 65 for a 40 percent average.

David Salach led five Ichabods in double figures with 12 points and Brady Skeens recorded his eighth double double of the season and his 18th of his career with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He also had five blocks in the game to tie his single season record he set last with 61. Randall Smith and Drew Pyle scored 11 and Cameron Wiggins had 10. Elyjah Clark led the Lions with 23 points hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers.

Washburn outrebounded the Lions 45 to 37 and the Lions finished 26 of 37 from the free throw line compared to 15 of 22 for the Ichabods. Washburn also committed 16 turnovers leading to 18 points off turnovers.