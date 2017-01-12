House Passes Congressional Special Election Fix as First 2017 Bill

The Kansas House passed its first bill of 2017 Thursday afternoon, a bill designed to modify election law related to special elections to fill seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The measure passed 122-1.

“That’s a pretty agressive timetable for a legislative body,” said House Majority Leader Don Hineman. “This is only day four of the session.”

The reason the law must be fixed is that it could be used as soon as later this year.

“It’s something we need to do to clean up elections law in preparation for a possible special election down in the fourth Congressional District,” said Hineman. “It’s likely that Mike Pompeo will be leaving to run the CIA and a replacement will be picked for him. We want to make sure we have everything in order for that.”

The bill changes the minimum number of signatures of registered voters required for an independent candidate to petition for nomination to fill a congressional vacancy to 3,000. Current law requires an independent candidate to submit the signatures of four percent of qualified voters in the congressional district. Those signatures would not be able to be obtained until after the election was called for.

Also, the bill changes the requirements forwhich political parties are required to call a district convention in the case of a congressional vacancy. Under the provisions of the bill, each political party that has obtained official recognition would be required to call a convention.

The bill also adjusts related time frames to conform to federal overseas voter ballot requirements. It modifies the time frame within which the election must be held to fill a congressional vacancy, from 45 to 60 days after an election is called for to 75 to 90 days.

The bill modifies the time frame within which a congressional district convention of the district party of each officially recognized political party must be called by the state chairperson of each such party, from “at least 25 days” after the proclamation is issued to between 15 and 25 days after issuance of the proclamation.

The bill would also move the day on which the county boards of canvassers must meet, from the second to the third day following the election.

It would further move the day on which the state board of canvassers must meet, from the fourth to the sixth day following the election and make other technical changes required.

The provisions of the bill would be in effect as of January 1, 2017, and the bill would be in effect upon publication in the Kansas Register.

The Senate plans to take up the bill early next week.